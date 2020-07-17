A man facing federal charges for illegally taking and selling two green sea turtles has fled the island.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero stated in court documents that authorities have yet to locate the defendant since learning that he departed Guam last month.

District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo granted the prosecution's request to stay the summons for defendant Juliano J. Manuel on Thursday.

It was said in court in June that efforts are ongoing to locate Manuel so he can answer to the charges.

Information filed in federal court charged him with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species.

The crime is charged as a misdemeanor.

Federal and local endangered species laws state that it is illegal to capture, harass, possess, buy, sell or transport the sea turtles, or any part of the turtles including the eggs, shells, shell jewelry and meat, according to Guampedia.com.

According to prison records, Manuel was arrested and charged in local court in 2015 for assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.