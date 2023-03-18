A woman allegedly victimized in a 2022 case of attempted burglary and assault, which stemmed from a riot involving two of three defendants currently facing charges before Superior Court Judge Maria Cenzon, expressed to the court her objection to lifting house arrest.

“For this matter we do have the two individuals, Shane Aguon and Kenny Quinata, asking the court to lift house arrest and impose a curfew,” Cenzon, the judge assigned to the case, said Friday at a hearing.

The judge noted the motion on the matter was argued orally before the court at a previous hearing, which was followed by the woman making her objection known to the court.

Reported violations

Given the opportunity Friday, the accuser argued the defendants' release conditions should remain in place and the defendants should be held accountable for violations that were not included, but were reported to authorities.

“I would like to express a few things to the court this morning. I recently made contact with the (probation) office after understanding at (the) last hearing that there were no violations made with either defendant. And from what I understand, I actually made (a) report into the probation officers on two different occasions on Mr. Kenny Quinata and on one occasion for Mr. Shane Aguon. However, after speaking with their probation officers, it appears there (was) no record of my reports being made against them. As a matter of fact, I was recently informed by the probation officer (for) Kenny Quinata that there was a violation report filed with him. That was in October. And this was one of the reports I made against him,” the victim told the court.

The victim said she documented dates and times the violations occurred and reported that to the probation office. She said she wanted answers, and for the court to address the inconsistencies, “given that probation did state that there were no violations reported against them.”

Cenzon, now aware of the possible violations, asked the accuser to again relay the information to the probation office.

“I would ask, Ma’am that you go ahead and provide that information again either to probation once more for us to file a violation or an informational report, as well as possibly the Victims Services Unit at the Office of the Attorney General, so that it can be more formally addressed by the court,” Cenzon said to the woman.

Aguon’s attorney, Peter Santos, asked that he be provided any reports the woman submits to probation regarding the alleged violations, so that he may look into them and respond.

"I understand sometimes when reports are made to probation, they have to verify it and all that. A violation may or may not be filed, so, depending on what their investigation reveals, we would just like to get that information as well,” Santos said.

Cenzon responded that legal counsel will be provided an opportunity to review and respond to any reported violations.

The motion for the reconsideration of release was submitted in writing per the judge’s request at the previous hearing, however, there was no opportunity for responses to be filed prior to the hearing.

Cenzon said the motion for reconsideration of conditions of release for Aguon was filed the morning of the hearing, and that she had reviewed it only just before the court went into session Friday morning.

“So, I do have some information on that, and then I do have Mr. Quinata’s, filed late yesterday afternoon.” Cenzon said.

Judge Cenzon expressed her desire to allow the government an opportunity to respond to the written motion and file its response with the court. She provided a week to the government to file its response to the motion by March 28.

The motion hearing was continued and Cenzon said a date would be set at a later time.

Family riot

The charges against Aguon and Quinata stem from a riot at a residence in Humåtak on Jan. 30, 2022.

The riot was among family members, according to court documents, which also state the suspects were involved in a fight with several others known to them when Kenny Quinata and Jeffery Quinata dragged one victim and repeatedly punched his face and body as he was lying on the ground.

Aguon allegedly hit the two women who tried to stop the fight and protect the victim from the attack.

The three men also are accused of attempting to enter the residence while calling the victim out to fight.

Post files state three people were charged in connection to the riot.