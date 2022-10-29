Accuser speaks on AG’s move to charge local doctor

It’s been a tough year for the woman involved in the misdemeanor sexual assault case against local doctor Ugochukwu Akoma, which was filed recently in the Superior Court of Guam.

The accuser in the complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General spoke with the Guam Daily Post, under the condition of anonymity, about how she felt over the past year.

Local courts also protect the identities of victims of criminal sexual conduct, from the time their complaint is made public and through potential testimony given during a trial.

"It took about one full year for this to happen. As the victim, I have spent that time pushing for justice and trying to process my trauma. I am hoping that our leaders follow through, and do right by me and by our people,” she said.

Akoma owns the private practice known as Hepzibah Family Medical Clinic, which will soon be commemorating 4 years of service in the community. The woman in the criminal complaint against Akoma was a patient under his care in 2021; the incident allegedly occurred Oct. 23 of that year.

“When she arrived at the defendant's office late in the afternoon he called her into an examination room where they were the only two people in the room. Once in the room, the defendant made the victim sit down in a chair, and then sat next to her," the criminal complaint against the physician alleged.

Akoma allegedly made the woman touch his groin “over his clothing” and then touched the victim’s private area inappropriately, according to the complaint.

"The victim told police that she told the defendant to stop,” the complaint stated.

The victim reported the incident to police three days later. Because the case was filed outside of the 48-hour window for reporting misdemeanor allegations, the OAG filed the criminal complaint directly with the court for review to determine if probable cause existed.

“A judge reviewed the complaint, found probable cause that Akoma committed two counts of Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct as a Misdemeanor, and issued a summons for Akoma to appear and formally answer to the charges.”

Following the court’s decision, the OAG filed a misdemeanor criminal sexual charge complaint Oct. 21, 2022, almost one year after the alleged incident. The summons was issued the same day.

The statute of limitations for misdemeanor offenses is one year. According to the OAG, in this case, there was a "full review of all evidence," and the complaint has been filed within the period allowable under Guam law.

Similar charges

But even before Akoma was charged, allegations similar in nature to those now before the court were levied with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, the authorizing body which licenses physicians on island.

Female patients and a former co-worker have come forward to the board since 2018, when Akoma began practicing on island. This is the first time one of the complaints has led to criminal charges being filed against Akoma.

In the past, actions by the GBME as a result of complaints and Akoma’s prior history of similar allegations included placing Akoma under physician practice restrictions while the board investigated the allegations.

The restriction allowed Akoma to continue to practice, but prevented him from being alone with female patients and instead required Akoma to be chaperoned at all times when providing care to women.

A similar requirement for a chaperone was placed on Akoma in Iowa.

Akoma has been practicing family medicine on Guam since 2017, but allegations of sexual harassment against the physician date back to 2007.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The settlement agreement alleges “unwanted sexual comments” and “unwanted sexual advances” toward female co-workers. He also is alleged to have “violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients.”

The woman in the current criminal case filed one of the complaints before the board, which has said it anticipates completion of the investigation by the month’s end.

Meanwhile, in the year that it took for the criminal allegations to be brought before the court, the woman shared her concern for others.

"I pray that, during the year, no other person has been victimized by this predator. There are other victims out there who have suffered at his hands. I want them to know that this first step towards justice is not just for myself, but for all of us, and I encourage them to speak up! You are not alone!” she said.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Attorney Jay Arriola, who represents Akoma, for a comment regarding the charges. No response was available as of press time.

The complaint against Akoma charges him with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as misdemeanors. A summons was issued for Akoma to appear in court.