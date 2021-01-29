ACLU sues to make medication abortion accessible on Guam

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday in the federal court on Guam to challenge two local laws the ACLU contends are blocking access to legal and safe abortions on the island.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Guam-licensed doctors, Shandini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro, who are both board-certified obstetrician-gynecologists based in Hawaii. They'd like to provide medication abortion via telemedicine to Guam patients.

The lawsuit contends that since 2018 when Dr. Wiliam Freeman, the last of the abortion doctors on Guam, closed his practice, Guam women and girls who want to end unwanted pregnancies have not had access to safe and legal abortions on the island.

Currently, people on Guam are being forced to travel to Hawaii or the mainland United States to exercise their constitutional right to abortion, the lawsuit states.

The out-of-pocket cost to obtain an in-person abortion in Hawaii ranges from $400 to $700 in the first trimester to as much as $3,000 to $7,000 in the second trimester. Thus, the longer it takes to come up with the funds for the abortion procedure, the more expensive the procedure may become, the lawsuit states.

A patient also faces significant travel costs making the trip from Guam to Hawaii to get a legal and safe abortion the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit seeks for the District Court of Guam to issue an order stopping the government of Guam and certain of its officials from enforcing two Guam laws so that the Hawaii-based OB-GYNs can provide medication abortion to eligible patients in Guam through telemedicine.

With the Guam laws in effect, the lawsuit states, the physicians who want to practice medication abortion run the risk of being charged with a crime on Guam.

“A person in Guam who has made the decision to have an abortion should be able to access the care they need in their community – without a 4,000-mile flight, without government-imposed barriers, and without shame,” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “The constitutional right to abortion is meaningless without genuine access, and that is as true in Guam as it is anywhere else in the United States.”

Raidoo stated, "When someone decides to end or continue a pregnancy, it is essential they have access to safe medical care. I have heard firsthand from Guamanians how these laws put their health, their lives, and their families at risk. We are bringing this lawsuit so one else is denied access to the care they need."

Guam attorney Vanessa L. Williams is a co-counsel in the lawsuit.

Raidoo is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health and Complex Family Planning Fellowship Program at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

Kaneshiro is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and an endowed professor with tenure in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and also the Chief of the Family Planning Division and co- director of the Complex Family Planning Fellowship Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.