Acosta attorney: Murder, rape charges can't be proven

The defense counsel for murder and rape defendant Brandon Michael Acosta is arguing that the prosecution failed to prove that Acosta is responsible for the killing of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

The girl was found dead inside her Dededo home in June 2018.

Defense attorney William Pole filed two motions Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam calling for the dismissal of the multiple aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct charges Acosta is facing.

Pole contends the prosecution cannot show that the violence was committed before the teenager died, and that they could neither prove the time of death nor that Acosta had sex with her.

"The problem with these charges is that the government must prove that the victim was not only alive, but that the defendant had to touch her. Neither of these facts can be shown beyond a reasonable doubt," Pole stated. "The government has not and cannot show when any alleged sexual act occurred. At most it can show that semen has been found on the body of the deceased."

The FBI testified during Acosta's trial last week that the DNA sample taken from the teen's body was a match for Acosta.

DNA evidence does not prove crime, attorney says

Pole said this does not prove that the "corpse was penetrated, that the victim was alive at the time of the alleged conduct, nor is a corpse the same as an alive human being."

He contends there is no evidence that Acosta tried to sexually assault Nauta before she died.

"Guam law does not allow a conviction for aggravated murder if the person has already passed away before the crime was either done or attempted," he stated.

Trial started earlier this month before Judge Vernon Perez. On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case.

The court is set to hear the arguments on the defense motion this week before trial continues before a jury on Monday.