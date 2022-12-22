Acosta to be sentenced again for rape, murder

Brandon Acosta's case for murdering and raping 15-year-old Timicca Nauta was remanded to the Superior Court of Guam, after winning a part of his appeal.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Guam issued a decision vacating Acosta's judgment and remanded it to the trial court to “conduct an included offense-analysis, hold a hearing on the fine and sentence accordingly.”

Acosta was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after a 2018 burglary done while under the influence of meth ended with the killing and raping of Nauta, who was an Okkodo High School student at the time.

Acosta was sentenced in 2020. In the appeal of his conviction a year later, Randall Cunliffe, Acosta's attorney, explained to the Supreme Court several reasons why the case should be remanded, some of which included whether Guam criminal sexual conduct statutes apply to deceased victims and how Acosta's statements to the police came as a result of manipulation.

The justices ultimately agreed with the decisions made by the judge in the Superior Court proceedings on those matters.

“While no direct evidence showed the penetration occurred before the victim died, the court determined the circumstantial evidence was sufficient for a rational trier of fact to conclude the victim was still alive at the time of the sexual assault,” the decision stated, before discussing the police statements.

When Acosta was questioned by police an officer started “manipulating him with his faith and his loss of his son,” Cunliffe said in August last year during oral arguments.

“The officer had a religious saying on a board in his office, which I find to be rather unusual. He saw that and started asking about it. When they were talking to him about his dead son, the officer said to him, ‘You must freely confess to be forgiven.’ He's overbearing him on his religious beliefs here. We believe his statement was not of his rational intellect or free will,” argued Cunliffe.

The justices disagreed.

“Although he became emotional during the conversation, Acosta initiated the discussion about religion and his son. The interview took place in the detectives’ office and he was advised multiple times of his rights. Under the totality of the circumstances, there is no indication he was coerced or that his will was overborne,” the order stated.

The justices, however, did reverse part of Acosta's conviction because his sentence came from all his charges being “merged.”

Acosta was found guilty of a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary and aggravated assault.

The justices, upon remanding the case, ordered an “included offense-analysis” be done. According to Guam law, a defendant can be prosecuted for several crimes that stem from the same conduct, but cannot be convicted of both crimes. And merging the sentences for those crimes is improper.

In addition, the $10,000 fine Acosta was ordered to pay will be brought back so that the amount can be determined through an evidentiary hearing.