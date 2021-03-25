Guam public school students will be taking the District-Wide Assessment in the coming weeks, but with the school year dubbed a wash, what do the Guam Department of Education and its students stand to gain from the academic tests?

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez is in full support of the District-Wide Assessments which are a requirement for federal funding.

“Basically it’s going to be the same assessment that we give every year for English, language arts, the three areas – math, reading and writing. That’s going to help us this year. I think we are only going to administer it to face-to-face students; it won’t be every student,” said Fernandez who pointed out that the test must be taken online at the schools.

The tests will involve 30% of the public school student population.

“What we are trying to do here is gather the data needed to form our strategies for helping get our students on track,” Fernandez said.

He said the results from the assessments will be weighed when considering plans for the next couple of years.

"I think the ACT-Aspire results will be the first opportunity for an apples-to-apples comparison based on prior years and how other states fared so we can determine not just the magnitude of the impact but also how other states fared," Fernandez said.

On Wednesday, Fernandez participated in the Council of Chief School Officers conference online during which featured an address by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

"I think the viewpoint that was communicated to us – we know that students have had a hard time this past year and we definitely expect to see that reflected in the statewide assessments,” Fernandez said.

The assessments will not be an opportunity to grade each state or district.

Still, the assessments are important for GDOE to figure out how big of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on academic progress.

GDOE will be “looking at grade levels, looking at subgroups of students that might have felt the most significant impact, and then making sure that we tailor our strategies to address those identified needs,” he said.