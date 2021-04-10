Acting SHPO releases report on ancestral remains at Marine base

After initially denying disclosure requests, acting State Historic Preservation Officer Carlotta Leon Guerrero has released a preliminary report that confirms the construction activities to develop Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz dug up human remains of ancestors from Guam's Latte Period.

Guam's Latte Period was approximately 900 through 1,700 years A.D., Mike Carson, of the Micronesian Area Research Center at the University of Guam, stated in a prior study.

The preliminary report states the remains of 12 individuals were found in four graves and two of the sets of remains showed signs of cremation.

"The site has evidence of complex burial practices. Skulls of three individuals are removed, and one individual is a secondary bundle burial of both skull and appendicular skeleton. The burnt remains appear to be intentional cremations of some kind. Two burials contained two individuals each: an adult cradling a child; and two older adults stacked head to foot," the preliminary report states, in part.

In a press release Friday, Carlotta Leon Guerrero's office stated that a ceremony was held on Nov. 4, 2020, at the burial site.

"During this ceremony, remnants of a pottery bowl was returned to its skeletal remains and then covered back up by dirt," the release states.

"The event was attended by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Rear Admiral (John) Menoni, Colonel (Bradley) Magrath, acting SHPO Carlotta Leon Guerrero, State Archaeologist John Mark Joseph, SHPO Historic Preservationist Joe Garrido and Vera Topasna from the Community Defense Liaison Office," Carlotta Leon Guerrero stated in the press release.

Later that day, Carlotta Leon Guerrero received the preliminary report from Ronnie Rogers, the archeologist for the Marine Corps base. The acting SHPO previously declined to release documents on the burials, citing federal law.

However, the governor wrote to her near the end of March, stating that while she understood federal law restricted the SHPO from disclosing the requested records, there is also community interest in learning more about the discoveries and ensuring ancestral burial sites are treated with respect.

"While I have been advised by counsel, the governor has directed me to publish this information in the public interest, and I will respectfully comply," Carlotta Leon Guerrero stated in the SHPO release.

The report is five paragraphs long and describes the number of burials as well as descriptions of the remains. It also contemplates what period they may be from.

The SHPO release stated that a final document and assessment of findings are still underway, and it may be two or three months before the report is finalized.