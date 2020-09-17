Action PAC endorses 10 Republicans, 2 Democrats for senatorial race

Guam's newest political action committee, Action PAC, announced the 10 Republican and two Democrat senatorial candidates it is endorsing in the Nov. 3 general election.

Action PAC's 12 candidates of choice, in alphabetical order, are:

Former senator Vicente "Tony" Ada, Republican John Ananich, Democrat Michelle Armenta, Republican Former senator Frank Blas Jr., Republican Vincent Borja, Republican Former police chief Joseph Cruz, Republican Former senator Chris Duenas, Republican Joaquin Ken Leon Guerrero, Republican Sen. James Moylan, Republican Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican Sen. Therese Terlaje, Democrat Sen. Mary Torres, Republican

Laura Dacanay, executive director of Action PAC, said the selection was mostly based on candidates' responses to Action PAC's survey questionnaires and not party affiliation.

They had a 50% response rate, mostly from Republicans.

The selection was primarily based on whether the candidates support or have shown efforts in line with Action PAC's five key goals: rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%; supporting a part-time Legislature; supporting the military buildup; reducing GovGuam's size; and improving government transparency.

Dacanay said they were hoping to get more responses, but that didn't happen.