Action PAC endorses 10 Republicans, 2 Democrats for senatorial race

Guam's newest political action committee, Action PAC, announced the 10 Republican and two Democrat senatorial candidates it is endorsing in the Nov. 3 general election.
Action PAC's 12 candidates of choice, in alphabetical order, are:
- Former senator Vicente "Tony" Ada, Republican
- John Ananich, Democrat
- Michelle Armenta, Republican
- Former senator Frank Blas Jr., Republican
- Vincent Borja, Republican
- Former police chief Joseph Cruz, Republican
- Former senator Chris Duenas, Republican
- Joaquin Ken Leon Guerrero, Republican
- Sen. James Moylan, Republican
- Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican
- Sen. Therese Terlaje, Democrat
- Sen. Mary Torres, Republican
Laura Dacanay, executive director of Action PAC, said the selection was mostly based on candidates' responses to Action PAC's survey questionnaires and not party affiliation.
They had a 50% response rate, mostly from Republicans.
The selection was primarily based on whether the candidates support or have shown efforts in line with Action PAC's five key goals: rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%; supporting a part-time Legislature; supporting the military buildup; reducing GovGuam's size; and improving government transparency.
Dacanay said they were hoping to get more responses, but that didn't happen.
Dacanay said they are not a for-profit organization.
"We stand for all of the employees of Guam," she said. "We try to pull together as a community to effectuate change...to help businesses come back."
The virtual forum featuring senatorial and delegate candidates as well as state party leaders, will be live on the Democratic Party of Guam's Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The Republican Party of Guam also hosted a series of virtual forums for its candidates from Sept. 7 to 9. It was livestreamed on the party's Facebook page.
This story will be updated.