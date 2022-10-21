Action PAC provides ride to polls

Residents can group up during early voting for the 2022 general election and get free transportation to cast their ballots.

Action PAC, a local political action committee, is offering the service for groups of up to 15 people per trip, Action PAC stated in a press release.

Action PAC Inc. is a nonprofit organization, which was formed to effect change in government, and its members believe citizens should have a stronger voice in shaping Guam’s political and economic future, its website stated.

The organization launched its first ride for voting Thursday, transporting the board of directors of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

“Some of our board members or leaders throughout our business community took advantage of the first trip, the inaugural trip of the voting van,” said Phillip Leddy II, executive director of Action PAC. “The beautiful part about this is, since no (voter) has the responsibility of driving, they're able to converse about their stances or opinions on a candidate and the issue that the candidates are presenting and maybe the collaborative dialogue could possibly sway a vote. Maybe someone sitting next to you, your voting event partner or your co-worker is more in tune with people in the process and the candidate, and they may enlighten you. We're a big advocate for dialogue and conversation between citizens and between the public and private sectors, where you can learn a lot about your community, or future lawmakers.”

The voting van's availability will coincide with when the Westin Vote Center is open: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

“We're looking forward to scheduling cooperation, private organizations, or maybe even (a) senior citizen center to take advantage of this great opportunity,“ Leddy told The Guam Daily Post. “We're hoping to help anyone that has a minimum of 10 people. Let's say we have a senior citizen center in Dededo who doesn’t have a vehicle or they don't drive anymore. We can take that burden off their shoulders, but also empower them that their voice still matters. We can pick them up at their center, and then bring them right back. It’s a free opportunity for Guam residents, so we hope to get people to vote.”

The transport van also will be available during the general election scheduled for Nov. 8, the group stated in its release.