Action PAC Inc., a political action committee founded by business community members in late 2020, released the results of its 2022 candidate survey.

Only 17 of the senatorial candidates participated in the survey, representing about half of the 30 total candidates. Neither gubernatorial candidates on the Democrat or Republican side responded, according to a release from the PAC.

The PAC wanted to know where candidates stood on its five platform initiatives:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Immediate rollback of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% or less

• Advocate for government efficiency to protect and preserve its resources

• Improve the transparency at all levels of government and promote open communication and collaboration between the public and private sectors

• Strengthen relations with the U.S. military to improve safety and security in the region and maximize economic opportunities for Guam

• Support for a part-time legislature

Candidates were asked to provide "yes" or "no" answers.

Out of the 17 senatorial candidates who responded, seven were Democrats and 10 were Republicans.

The Democrat candidates who responded were:

• Roy Quinata

• Dwayne San Nicolas

• Fred Bordallo

• Angela Santos

• Kelly Marsh-Taitano

• Joe San Agustin, an incumbent

• Jonathan Savares

The Republican candidates who responded were:

• MiChelle Hope Taitano

• Vincent Borja

• Telo Taitague

• Chris Duenas

• Jesse Lujan

• Sandra Reyes Seau

• Shirley Mabini Young

• Maryann Silva Taijeron

• Bistra Mendiola

• Joaquin Leon Guerrero

The candidates were unanimous in their support for the PAC's second, third and fourth platforms.

But for the first platform, the rollback of the BPT, Quinata, Bordallo and San Agustin stated "no." The others said "yes."

While not a rollback of the BPT for all businesses, lawmakers did pass legislation earlier this year that expanded a BPT exemption threshold. Now, businesses that generate a gross annual income of more than $50,000 but not more than $500,000 only need to pay 3% BPT for the first $500,000, as opposed to the full 5%.

About 90% of small businesses on the island should fall under the 3% rate, as the vast majority of BPT filers already were making $250,000 or less in gross receipts.

However, the Action PAC has been calling for a full rollback of the BPT to ease pressure on businesses, and launched a petition to do just that earlier this year.

On the last platform, whether candidates supported transitioning to a part-time legislature, none of the Democrat candidates said "yes," while almost all of the Republican candidates did.

Taijeron was the lone Republican to say "no." Taitague, however, did not provide an answer.

The Action PAC consists of constituents who work for or own small to large businesses "and believe in supporting local businesses to reopen, recover, and get people back to work so they can take care of their families," according to its website.

Its partner organizations include the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors Association, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Guam Realtors Association, Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce and Korean Chamber of Commerce.