Active-duty guardsmen restricted from McKraut's

Active-duty Guam National Guard personnel are restricted from eating at McKraut's Bar and Restaurant for the time being.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, sent a memo to personnel.

Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer, said "the restriction on McKraut's is nested with the Governor's Executive Order 2020-34."

"It applies to our active portion of the Guard – not members in between monthly drill and not civilians," he stated. "The intent of Maj. Gen. Aguigui and the command team is to protect our troops and our families, so that we may continue to serve and be part of the solution – not part of the problem."

The Malojloj restaurant was recently cited by the Department of Public Health and Social Services for not following guidelines. According to the report, employees weren't enforcing use of face masks and social distancing; they also failed to post signage and have organization-specific guidance in place.

DPHSS has been inspecting businesses to ensure they're following public health guidelines, which has resulted in temporary closures that are followed by a second visit to ensure compliance before they're allowed to reopen.

Executive order

The executive order instituted the "Safer-At-Home Advisory," which called for a lockdown but with relaxed restrictions when compared with the previous "Stay-At-Home Advisory" instituted earlier in the pandemic.

The executive order allowed additional nonessential businesses to operate, including retail, personal care services and general office work. It also allowed restaurants to provide in-person outdoor dining, however, tables are limited to six people and there must be six feet of distance between tables. In addition, the establishments must keep a log of customers.