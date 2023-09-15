A man was arrested on suspicion of several burglaries and a 2022 criminal sexual conduct complaint after he was committed to prison by the courts for active warrants.

On Friday morning, the Guam Police Department announced the arrest of Dion Neeley Richard, 29, under suspicion of burglarizing Stonefish Restaurant and Tumon Golf Driving Range on Sept. 4.

After the two establishments were reportedly broken into, "surveillance cameras were able to capture activity footage during the early morning hours when the establishments were closed," before the Community Crimes Task Force assumed the investigation, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release.

"Through follow-ups, interviews and fact gathering, Dion Neeley Richard, 29 years old, of Harmon, was implicated to have been involved," Savella said before explaining officers later learned Richard had been committed to DOC by courts for warrants.

Richard, who was released from the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, was subsequently taken in for questioning.

"During the course of Richard's interview, he admitted to his involvement in the above burglaries, claiming it appeared the place was already broken into, he and his accomplice went in and stole high-priced items and traded for 0.05 grams of meth in Harmon the same night," stated Savella, who added, along with Stonefish Restaurant and the driving range, Richard also was arrested under suspicion of burglarizing Tumon Medical Center.

Additionally, Richard was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief and theft and in a separate case of family violence, assault and interfering with reporting of family violence.

Richard also was arrested in connection to criminal sexual conduct reported in 2022 for charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, family violence, assault and theft, according to the release.

Richard subsequently was booked and confined as the case remains open and the investigation continues.

As of press time, Richard has not been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Record

Richard previously was arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2018 purse snatching.

According to Post files, a woman reported to police she was walking along Pale San Vitores Road in Tumon around 3 a.m. when a man grabbed the purse she was carrying and entered a sedan and sped away.

The woman, after being able to memorize the license plate of the vehicle, led officers to arrest Jose Juan Sanchez, who eventually admitted to driving the vehicle that fled the scene.

Sanchez later identified Richard, his friend, as the person who robbed the woman.

Richard and Sanchez were subsequently charged with third-degree robbery and theft.