Acupuncturist accused of molesting patient arrested, charged

A Guam acupuncturist has been arrested and charged after a patient accused him of sexual assault.

Jong Sun Baik, 70, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, in her 40s, told police that she went to see the acupuncturist for an appointment last week.

She told police that she has been receiving treatments from this Baik for a couple of years.

The suspect had inserted needles into her body and started using pressure treatment on various parts of her body, documents state.

The victim allegedly told authorities she informed the suspect that she felt uncomfortable when his hands reached the top of her panty line.

The suspect then allegedly reached into her underwear and started touching the top of her genital area.

The patient repeatedly told him to stop before the suspect then started to touch her breast, documents state.

The victim said that she could not move because she was in great mental anguish and that the acupuncture needles made it painful to move, documents state.

She told police that she finally decided to report the alleged incident after having sleepless nights.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he did not do anything wrong, adding that he touched her because he is a doctor and it’s part of the acupuncture procedure.