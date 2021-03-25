Republican Sens. Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr. announced Wednesday they have introduced Bill 91-36 which proposes to restrict hiring of nonessential personnel and freeze pay raises during this public health emergency.

"With businesses operating under COVID-19 restrictions, our tourism source markets are still unsure of when travelers will start traveling. The federal stimulus is still making its way into our economy, and our government revenue still continues to decline," Blas and Ada stated in a press release.

“Yet, during this same time, the executive branch of the government of Guam not only gave pay raises to certain staff but even created new job positions with extravagant salaries tied to the respective positions,” said Blas.

The tourism industry is not expected to rebound for a few years, thousands are still furloughed or laid off, and the government coffers are expected to decline this fiscal year, the senators said.

"The administration should be focused on prioritizing all government financial and human resources to fight this virus and get businesses open and people back to work,” said Ada.

Blas added: “We don’t rebuild an economy by incurring non-essential expenses at a time our government is relying on handouts from the federal government to operate. We rebuild our economy, our community, and our island by being frugal and avoiding unnecessary expenses and hiring. When we still have thousands in line for food and businesses struggling, we must ensure we’re doing enough to help businesses rebound.”