Ada's donates to Autism Community Together

DONATION: Sonny Ada, president of Ada's Trust & Investment, presents a donation to Autism Community Together, or ACT, a support group for individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families.

On hand for the presentation, from left, are: Sonny Ada; Evelyn Claros, president of ACT; and Patty Ada, vice president of Ada's Trust & Investment.

For more information, call 671-687-1284 or email autismcommunityguam@gmail.com.