The COVID-19 pandemic and the self-isolation mandate add a “whole other layer or challenges” to dealing with and treating substance abuse addiction, said Director of Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center Valerie Reyes.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a state of public health emergency last month, implemented closures of businesses, and called for the people of Guam to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Reyes said Lighthouse has continued to offer services but are treating their 63 outpatient clients over the internet or on the phone.

“We are doing everything we can to stay in contact with the clients we currently have,” Reyes said.

For the 11 clients currently receiving inpatient treatment, extra precautions are being taken to keep them healthy, including daily temperature checks.

“They have been basically in lockdown,” she said.

Reyes said they are working with Guam Memorial Hospital to get referrals for COVID-19 testing.

“The problem we have is when we bring them in we need to get them screened for COVID-19 to make sure they don’t have it,” Reyes said.

Increased anxiety

Reyes said the stress and anxiety of the pandemic, plus the isolation can make recovery even more difficult.

“When a person is by themselves using drugs it’s a very lonely place to be. When you are able to go out and attend meeting and see family members that are positive and supportive, or go and be with your peers, those are all very positive things they can do. But right now everyone it ordered to stay home,” she said.

With this understanding in mind, she said the staff is preparing to deal with more people relapsing during the current emergency.

“We are gearing up for the possibility of returning to use for a lot of our clients. Because it is a very scary time and anxiety goes up and people feel isolated,” she said. “It’s a rough place to be.”

Hard choices

For 22-year-old Sarah Perry, who will have two-years of drug-free recovery in August, the choice is hard but clear.

“People who want to change will do it no matter what,” she said.

Perry started using mind-altering substances at the age of 12 and hit rock bottom in 2017 when she blacked out while driving and hit a pole.

She said staying busy is key. She is now focused on working and caring for her baby daughter during this pandemic.

“The reason why someone will relapse and slip is because of boredom and self-loathing,” Perry said.

However, Perry added she can understand why the pandemic may make recovery even harder for others who are working to stay on that road to recovery.

“They don’t know how to fill their days with productive activities,” she said.

Perry reiterated, though, that recovery is possible even during the current situation on island.

“If you want to use the pandemic as an excuse to use (drugs) you are just trying to find justification for your actions,” she said.