The number of Guam teens getting high on methamphetamine is relatively low, but it's still a problem, according to a government official.

"We have to understand that even though it is relatively low, it exists," said Krisinda Aguon, deputy director of the Department of Youth Affairs.

In 2019, DYA reported admitting six repeat offenders and two new offenders who disclosed meth use. In 2020, four repeat offenders admitted to the use of meth prior to reentering DYA.

"So although we know it exists, meth use among our youth is very concerning. It always is concerning, especially because the substance is so highly addictive. However, the number of our clients that use or have disclosed that they have used is relatively low," Aguon said.

"It's really prevalent among repeat offenders, so there's a possible correlation to recidivism and the use of methamphetamine. Because the use of methamphetamine, of course, eventually leads to the offenses that bring them back into the Department of Youth Affairs," Aguon said.

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in 2020 admitted two minors under the drug abuse treatment program and they are currently receiving recovery services, said Theresa Arriola, director of GBHWC. The numbers provided by GBHWC and DYA reflect known cases.

"I don't deny that there may be many, many other users," Aguon said. She said they just have not been caught or offended in a manner that would bring them to DYA to initiate the drug screening process.

Contributing factors

To understand why a teen may turn to meth use, Arriola said stakeholders need to look at the contributing factors.

"Meth use in youth can be attributed to exposure within the family. So we need to take that into consideration. It could be because curiosity, accessibility or peer pressure. So all of these need to be delved into. They need to take a look at really why is the youth using," said Aguon.

Exposure to a family member using meth makes accessibility easier for youths.

Arriola said it's similar to a youth picking up alcohol and cigarette-smoking patterns.

"Youth are very curious in nature and so they will pick up the alcohol, pick up the cigarettes, pick up the drugs that's laying around their home or that they can see and can be easily accessed, and try it out," she said. "It all begins with curiosity."

'Curiosity is how it started'

The role the environment plays in teen meth use has been highlighted in federal court and by recovering addicts who began using meth in their teens.

Federally convicted drug dealer Lovelia Mendoza began using at 12 years old, she said in court. She said she used meth at least once a month. Mendoza is incarcerated for distributing the drug.

Recovering addict Kevin Cruz said he started smoking meth at 13. Both said the drug was part of their environment.

For Cruz, that type of environment was normal. He said, "Curiosity is how it started, but prison is how it ended."

"It makes sense that these long-time meth users who have been part of the chain of distribution, whether they're kingpins or major distributors, it makes complete sense that they did not just get into it overnight. What you see is that it begins with the youth and they need to start selling to support their habit," Arriola said.