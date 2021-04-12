Additional 8,500 Johnson & Johnson, 2,340 Pfizer arriving this week

Additional 10,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly Johnson & Johnson Janssen, are expected to arrive later this week, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

She said the Department of Public Health and Social Services ordered the following additional vaccines:

8,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson Janssen

2,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech

These are in addition to the 53,170 doses that arrived on the first weekend of April.

As of Saturday, 38,705 adult residents have been fully vaccinated.

That means 23,795 or an average of 1,189 must be fully vaccinated daily between now and May 1 for the governor to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine.

Full vaccination means two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Path to Half goal is to fully vaccinate at least 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1, followed by full vaccination by at least 100,000 adults by the time Guam observes the 77th anniversary of the island's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said he's confident that the goal will be reached.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Education teamed up to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available to 16 and 17 year olds at Tiyan High School today as part of a pilot program. If today's clinic goes well, GDOE will host another clinic at another high school in the coming days.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for use in the U.S. that is available to people as young as 16. The other two vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue this week at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. Register online at bit.ly/vaccinateguapr20-apr24. Walk-ins are limited to 15 per hour.

Other mass vaccinations also continue, including a village-based vaccination Piti on Monday and a second clinic for mostly Guam and Hotel and Restaurant Association members and workers on Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Friday, there will also be vaccination for homeless people using Johnson & Johnson doses.

This story will be updated.