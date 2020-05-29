A search warranted executed at a home in Mangilao on Thursday relative to multiple forgery complaints involving fake economic impact relief checks led to the arrest of another individual.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said Criminal Investigation Division detectives conducted interviews following three similar complaints about bogus checks.

Three individuals were previously arrested but the investigation revealed the possible involvement of other individuals and the location of evidence pertaining to the case.

Police did not specify the type of evidence seized during the raid.

Following Thursday's search warrant, police arrested 40-year-old Albert Jr Campos Muna, after finding evidence at an apartment in Mangilao.

Muna was arrested and charged with forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation and bad checks.