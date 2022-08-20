Additional funding for detox and rehab programs adopted

After initially rejecting an amendment channeling additional funding to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center for detox and rehabilitation programs, lawmakers Thursday afternoon adopted a couple of amendments to the budget bill placing additional appropriations for the programs and for inpatient services.

Speaker Therese Terlaje initially proposed increasing the appropriations to Behavioral Health earlier this week, but that original amendment failed Wednesday after the funding source was changed, increasing the projected revenue for corporate income taxes in the process, a proposal from Sen. Joe San Agustin. This drew concern from several of their colleagues and the amendment was rejected.

Parts of that initial amendment - a $200 adjustment to the cost-of-living allowance and a $500 upward adjustment in the per-pupil cost of charter schools - were adopted through other amendments.

The speaker proposed new amendments Thursday, one that appropriated $342,774 more to Behavioral Health for detox and rehabilitation programs, and one that granted $101,157 more specifically for inpatient services. The latter was increased to $201,157 through a further change proposed by Sen. Sabina Perez. Both amendments draw funding from the 2% General Fund Reserve.

Lawmakers unanimously supported the amendments, although there were technical concerns brought up.

Terlaje said Behavioral Health officials had testified that if they do not get their requested amount for detox services, they would have to cut current services.

"I don't think I need to stress for my colleagues the importance of these types of services. If we can't stop the drugs at the border, we have a crisis on our hands and we need to help these families, help these individuals and continue to provide services while we shore up our borders and stop the drugs from coming in," Terlaje said Thursday.

Speaking on additional funding for inpatient services, Sen. James Moylan said the funding source, also called the Rainy Day Fund, is important because there is an "epidemic of drugs" on the island.

"It's raining drugs on the island, basically. It's because we need more support for our Customs, but, in the meantime, how do we treat our residents, those with this illegal habit?" Moylan said. "We look at the island, I do, as a high-intensity drug trafficking area. And until we fix this, at least we're able to treat this."

To the concern over customs and border protections against drug trafficking, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands sought to be part of Hawaii's federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation, but that request was denied.

A HIDTA designation could provide certain resources for the island, such as additional intelligence about incoming cargo to combat drug importation. The primary focus of the HIDTA designation is drug interdiction, along with the disruption of drug trafficking, intelligence sharing and training. The spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General had stated that officials are working with Hawaii to see what their next steps could be.

Other health-related amendments were also adopted Thursday afternoon, including about $283,500 in additional appropriations to the Health Professional Licensing Office. This was also part of the speaker's initial amendment that was rejected Wednesday. The additional HPLO appropriation also takes its funding from the 2% General Fund Reserve.