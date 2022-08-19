There will be another delay before Cabras 2, one of the island's base load generators, is back up online and contributing capacity to the power grid. However, Piti Unit 8, another base load generator, is now back in full swing after coming back online at just about half capacity Tuesday afternoon.

The Guam Power Authority has stated that Cabras 2 is now expected to return Saturday evening. An additional leak was found after pressure testing and that is being repaired.

GPA reported Monday that three baseload units remained offline.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Piti Unit 9 is offline undergoing conversion to use ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel. Piti Unit 8 and Cabras 2 were the other generators that were offline.

GPA had posted a load shedding schedule in the event that outages were needed. In the meantime, the power utility had also utilized Guam Waterworks Authority generators to reduce system demand during peak hours, in the evening. GPA also tapped Navy facilities and interruptible load customers to help to minimize capacity shortages.

Repairs on Cabras 2 have taken some time. The unit was initially expected back Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, Cabras 2 was expected back late Thursday or Friday. Now, it's expected back on the weekend.

Piti Unit 8 was expected back Tuesday but managed to come back online Monday, albeit briefly. It went offline again later that night, causing power interruptions in a few areas. Load shedding occurred for two hours, GPA stated. The unit came back online Tuesday about a quarter before 2 p.m., but was limited to 28 megawatts. The machine is rated at 43 MW.

GPA has stated that power interruptions should be minimal once Piti Unit 8 and Cabras 2 are online, as supply will meet demand.

The power utility is in a vulnerable situation while Piti Unit 9 undergoes conversion, as that guarantees one generator will be unable to contribute capacity to the grid. After the conversion, Cabras 2 will be taken down for overhaul in October, which is expected to last about 50 days, and will take one generator out of commission again for some time.