Additional Public Health funding up for hearing

Lawmakers will hear testimony on Bill 400-35 today. The measure, introduced by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, promises additional funding to the Department of Public Health and Social Services out of the balance of the Healthy Futures Fund – one answer to major funding shortfalls for the department come next year.

The measure has drawn some concern from Sen. Therese Terlaje, the legislative oversight chair on health, whose office stated that based on their understanding, "the balance of all healthy futures funds has already been appropriated per our amendment to the (fiscal year) 2021 budget bill."

This amendment states that 85% of the fiscal 2020 fund balance of the Healthy Futures Fund that was not appropriated in Public Law 35-36 is appropriated to Public Health, while 15% is appropriated to the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, according to Terlaje's office.

However, while there is no fiscal note yet attached to Bill 400, the speaker's office stated the amendment referred to by Terlaje's office involves the balance in fiscal 2020, the amount of which is still unknown and subject to audit, according to Chirag Bhojwani, the speaker's spokesman.

"Bill 400 identifies as its source the HFF fund balance as of 2019, which has been audited and verified – this is real money," Bhojwani stated.

There remains about $11.5 million in the 2019 HFF balance, "as reflected in the recently released 2019 Independent Audit of the Government of Guam," he added. That's about as much as Bill 400 appropriates to Public Health, which is broken down into $2.7 million for the local Medicaid match and $8.7 million for operations.

'We need to find real resources'

Foster care payments and services for the elderly are among the programs on the chopping block come January without additional funding for Public Health this fiscal year.

"We need to find real resources for these critical services – not hope we addressed the issue using fairy dust money," Bhojwani sated, adding that the Healthy Futures Fund balance for fiscal 2020 won't be known until the audit is released around July 2021.

In addition to Bill 400, Terlaje introduced Bill 398-35, which attempts to revive a failed amendment to the current budget law that appropriates quarterly excess revenues to Public Health, not exceeding $5.8 million.

Both bills were introduced at the same time, with Bill 398 having come slightly ahead, but according to Terlaje's office, Bill 398 does not have a hearing scheduled despite repeated requests.

Bill 398 did, however, receive a fiscal note from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, which states that while one quarter might see excess revenues, subsequent quarters may experience shortfalls. Therefore, BBMR cautioned that the quarterly method could create a cash and expenditure shortfall within the General Fund.