Government funding for another round of cash relief for employers shouldn't fall to the wayside in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, according to members of the Guam business community.

“The storm just (created) an additional reason for assistance,” said Monte Mesa, general manager of Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza.

A second $20 million round of the Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, was passed by lawmakers in May and got the go-ahead from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. The program provides forgivable loans to businesses that are still suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is meant to help keep employees on payroll.

But the program requires the government of Guam to collect an extra $15 million in local tax revenue before it can be fully funded. Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson told The Guam Daily Post last week that all resources are first being directed to broader typhoon recovery, with lawmakers authorizing the governor to transfer up to $50 million toward that.

Though Carlson did not completely rule out funding for LEAP, the barrier to aid did not sit well with Mesa, who also sits on the board of directors for the Guam Travel & Tourism Association.

"(The storm) is prolonging, or at least delaying, our tourism to return; it's just another challenge that we're faced with,” Mesa said.

He was quick to point out that it was his rent-paying tenants, and not Tumon Sands or GPO, that would get the relief.

It was up to the leadership at Adelup to decide whether to help businesses and “they have money in the bank,” Mesa said, referring to the $228 million of obligated but unspent federal American Rescue Plan money under the governor's control.

“This is the time to use it,” he said. “People are struggling, as well as businesses trying to continue to stay afloat. It's nice to have a hospital, but you can't get it tomorrow. People have to survive today.”

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association, said members of the business community were planning to meet this week and weigh their plans to push for funding of LEAP. A large swath of the business community that was still struggling had worked hard to get the assistance passed earlier this year, she said.

BBMR's Carlson had previously pointed to federal disaster relief programs that were available to businesses in the wake of Mawar. The Small Business Administration offers low-interest loans of up to $2 million for physical damage caused by Mawar, and a separate $2 million loan for economic losses.

Rhodes called federal disaster programs a “separate pot” and a “separate conversation” from the need for LEAP funding.

“LEAP and disaster assistance are two separate things. Remember, (LEAP) is still related to COVID (and) the return of tourism,” Rhodes said.

Mesa has a similar opinion and said that while SBA loans would help every business that was impacted by Mawar, those that relied on tourism now had an additional struggle. Federal loans were not forgivable either, Mesa added.

Impacted business owners were planning to meet Monday afternoon to discuss the LEAP issue, said Rich Hart, president and chief executive officer of Apple Pacific Restaurant Group, which operates Olive Garden, Applebee's, IHOP, Pieology Pizzeria and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Hart has spoken about the need for continued business aid in 2023, but said Monday that he did not wish to comment until after the meeting.

Keep pushing

Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said he plans to “continue to encourage the governor” to use American Rescue Plan money to aid businesses. Blas late last month asked Carlson to inquire about the possibility.

ARP money is tied to pandemic-related relief, and Carlson has told lawmakers that it's unavailable for use on typhoon recovery.

“If the ARP can't be used for Mawar-related costs,” Blas told the Post, it could be used to cover the cost of LEAP that local dollars couldn't.

Though Adelup has maintained all the ARP money is obligated, Blas said the typhoon would likely sideline some of the programs or projects that were originally planned.

“You may want to look at whether or not you can fund that now,” he said.

A December 2024 deadline to obligate or spend the federal money also had to be met, the senator said, and LEAP provided an opportunity for the funds to be redirected.

Carlson previously referred to the $36 million worth of ARP money the administration has spent on business aid, when asked whether the money could be used for a second round of LEAP.