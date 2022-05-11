Addy guilty on all counts in armed robbery

Eddie Addy was found guilty on all counts for his part in connection with the rash of armed robberies at local stores earlier this year.

It took a Superior Court of Guam jury about three days to deliberate and return with a unanimous verdict that convicted Addy of multiple counts of second- and third-degree robbery, terrorizing, and theft. Each conviction includes special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.

Addy was accused of robbing the Number One Market in Tamuning at gunpoint on March 3.

Police said the weapon was an airsoft gun.

He took off with about $493 and a pack of cigarettes, Post files state.

Addy's case was among a handful of other armed robberies police responded to at stores across the island early this year. Police were able to arrest at least five people in connection with the crimes.