Adelup: $3.7 million in tax refunds to be paid out this week

Residents who filed error-free tax returns by April 14 should be receiving their refunds this week.

According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, the Department of Revenue and Taxation on Monday processed another batch of refunds totaling more than $3.7 million. About 94% of the release, which covers 1,740 returns, was for early filers for tax year 2022.

"Refunds continue to be paid weekly except (for) the setback of one week caused by Typhoon Mawar," Adelup stated. "Due to the surge in the volume of returns filed for tax year 2022 through the deadline of April 18, 2023, and the setback caused by Typhoon Mawar on May 24, 2023, turnaround time now fluctuates at between three to eight weeks."

Adelup advised individuals who are receiving payment by direct deposit that they will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

Filers who have questions can contact the DRT call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

"Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the 'Contact Us' section at myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov," Adelup stated.