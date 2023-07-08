Adelup: $3.7M in tax refunds paid last week

On June 29, the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed, and the Department of Administration mailed checks or paid by direct deposit, 1,827 individual tax refunds.

The refunds totaled $3,655,555.34 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns for returns filed on or before April 20, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced in a news release.

The number of refunds paid to date add up to 46,893, of which 42,548, or 91%, were for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns. Total refunds paid to date amount to $134,143,297, according to the release.

Refunds continue to be paid weekly, except for the setback caused by Typhoon Mawar and the surge around the filing deadline of April 18, which pushed the turnaround time to 10 weeks. This gap will be closed in the next few weeks, the release added.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank accounts prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information, contact the Rev and Tax Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, Rev and Tax recommends clicking "Contact Us" at the top of the webpage at myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.