Adelup: $4.2M in tax refunds paid last week

On July 12, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration mailed checks or paid by direct deposit 1,753 individual tax refunds.

The refunds totaled $4,275,815.01 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns filed on or before May 14, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced in a news release.

The number of refunds paid to date adds up to 48,649 of which 44,104, or 91%, were for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns. The total refunds paid to date is $138,477,567.92, according to the release.

Refunds continue to be paid weekly, except for the setback caused by Typhoon Mawar and the surge around the filing deadline of April 18, which pushed the turnaround time to eight weeks. DRT has said it is working to close the gap.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank accounts prior to receiving their refunds.