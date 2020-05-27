In answer to Sen. James Moylan's questions about hiring a director and deputy director in the midst of a pandemic, Adelup pointed to the previous administration.

"Each of these hires was initiated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Janela Carerra, director of communications at Adelup. "The fact that a prior administration saw fit to shortchange agency leadership for the disabled and the arts says more about them than it does about us."

Moylan was referring to the hiring of a director for the Guam Council of Arts and Humanities and a deputy director for the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

"It is disappointing to read media reports that indicate the governor's hiring's of a director and a deputy director, in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis, and even at that, for nonessential agencies," Moylan stated. "However, in the midst of thousands of island residents losing their jobs, the administration elected to hire a director for CAHA and a deputy director for DISID, both ... agencies deemed as nonessential and closed by the virtue of the governor's executive order. While I don't question the qualifications of either individual hired, I wonder what the priorities of this administration are."

CAHA was previously administered through the Department of Chamorro Affairs, so it had no director of its own. The current administration decided to remove it from the DCA umbrella, turn it into a standalone agency and provide a director.

DISID hasn't had a deputy director for about a decade.

Jillette Torre Leon Guerrero was approved by the CAHA's board on March 3, though she was nominated in February, Carerra stated. Leon Guerrero's new pay wasn't immediately available but her subordinate makes more than $64,000 in the four-person agency, according to government staffing records.

Michelle L.C. Perez was hired in April as the DISID deputy director at a rate of $76,345 per year. Carerra noted that Perez was nominated in January.