Adelup, AG's office yet to respond to double-pay lawsuit

There’s been no response to a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court demanding the government follow its own policies and give double pay to employees who’ve worked through the monthslong public health emergency.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the Office of the Attorney General is handling the lawsuit. She said Adelup had no comment on the lawsuit.

Carlina Charfauros, the AG’s spokeswoman, said on Friday that they hadn’t filed a response to the lawsuit.

“We will review it and respond accordingly and within timelines laid out by law,” she said, noting she couldn’t provide a specific target date by which the AG wants to submit a response.

The class-action lawsuit was filed last month against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other agency heads in their personal and official capacities. Plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against their respective agencies, as well as the Guam Memorial Hospital, the Department of Education, and the Judiciary of Guam.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs filed the class action because they are being "denied double pay and/or overtime" required by government personnel regulations for the work they continue to provide during the ongoing emergency.

The governor's Executive Order 2020-03 authorized "the payment of overtime for non-exempt Government of Guam employees, to work in excess of forty (40) hours a week to mitigate and respond to the effects of COVID-19."

The island has been in a state of emergency since March.

There are more than 500 employees being denied their due pay, the lawsuit states, adding the defendants' records should provide more specific numbers as to who was affected.

However, the governor has said that double pay could potentially cost the government millions of dollars, an issue she noted when senators passed a bill that would have required double pay. The governor vetoed Bill 326-35 in April, saying that between an executive order that allows differential pay and the possible extension of the public health emergency to July, if the bill were to become law, it would cost an additional $36 million for payroll.