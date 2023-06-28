Adelup alleges price gouging by electricians

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called on Attorney General Douglas Moylan to look into reports of price gouging by electricians.

The governor recently wrote a letter to Moylan relating to numerous reports she received of "price gouging by electricians repairing and certifying the repairs of weatherheads and/or electrical components damaged by Typhoon Mawar."

"The reports I have received indicate that numerous electricians may have been charging two to three times the rate that existed prior to Typhoon Mawar," Leon Guerrero said, before explaining that the Guam Power Authority requires that repairs and certifications be completed by master electricians to ensure repairs are done properly before power can be restored, to ensure the safety of customers and GPA personnel.

As Leon Guerrero also expressed concern "there may be individuals preying on people's desperation and violating the Consumer Protection Law," she also referred to Moylan telling news outlets, including The Guam Daily Post earlier this month, that his office received nine formal complaints of price gouging before and after the typhoon.

"I imagine there have been many more complaints since the publication of those articles," Leon Guerrero wrote.

Response

As of Tuesday morning, Leon Guerrero's spokesperson, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, confirmed with the Post that Adelup was still waiting for a response from Moylan.

The Post, however, was able speak with the attorney general, who said his office has received the letter and is working on a response asking Adelup's attorneys to be more specific.

"This is a complicated issue when you're talking about electrical problems on the weatherhead," Moylan said, while adding that more than one repair may be needed on the weatherhead and that the type of weatherhead plays a role.

"The weatherhead electrical problem is more complicated than an item you buy at a store," he said. "These are services that vary from situation to situation."

As Leon Guerrero recognized in her letter, price gouging is under the purview of the Office of the Attorney General, and Moylan said reports need to be made to his office.

To file complaints, residents can go to the website at www.oagguam.org and click on "AG's Action Message" at the top left of the homepage.

Law changes

While the AG's office continues to receive complaints of price gouging, Moylan suggested the laws be changed to give "greater flexibility."

Currently, Guam law states prices of items shall be frozen once the island is placed in Condition of Readiness 1 or 2, and shall continue to be frozen until 72 hours after Guam returns to Condition of Readiness 4.

Since it is now well past the statute's 72-hour time period, Moylan explained his office is operating under the Consumer Protection Law, which prohibits unconscionable pricing that does not relate to a disaster.

"The Legislature needs to start looking at freezing prices outside of the governor's condition of readiness scheme," said Moylan, who suggested prices be frozen for 60 days.

In relation to the certification of electricians, Moylan thinks GPA should be the ones to certify repairs rather than electricians doing it.

"That's the problem we had in (Typhoon) Ponsonga and that's the problem we have again. People have repairs done and can't get their power on because not only are they on secondary priority because they're trying to reactivate the entire island, but they can't find the electricians," Moylan said.

"I understand and appreciate where the governor's coming from, but, because you're requiring certification, it's creating an additional bureaucracy that GPA themselves can inspect and certify," Moylan added.

Pay-Less

While speaking about the difference in price gouging complaints for services, such as electrical, compared to products, Moylan referred to a complaint made regarding the price of a case of water at Pay-Less Supermarkets.

According to Post files, Pay-Less had several complaints after photos sent to the AG's office showed cases were being sold for $16 and $34. At the time, Moylan told the Post his office would be taking a "measured approach" on the price gouging complaints and have meetings with businesses to discuss issues.

Moylan said his office had met with representatives from Pay-Less, but they "have not been able to resolve the situation to our satisfaction."

"So we're leaning toward issuing a subpoena. ... We want Pay-Less to provide the proof," Moylan added.