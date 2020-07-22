Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero appointed Roque Alcantara to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation and long-time social worker Terry Aguon to serve as Department of Public Health and Social Services deputy director of Social Services.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s press secretary, said Aguon replaced Josie O’Mallan who resigned to help her ailing parents. The governor appointed O’Mallan to the position in March.

Alcantara, Burch and Angoco

Alcantara replaces John Burch at DPR. Burch was temporarily assigned to Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. The assignment was to assist GALC whose executive director, Joe Angoco, was on extended medical leave, Janela Carrera, governor’s communications director, said at the time of the temporary transfer.

It's unclear if that transfer has been made permanent. The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Adelup for confirmation.

Alcantara has a bachelors degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Business Operations and Technology Management, according to Adelup’s press release. In addition to his work experience in the military, federal government, government of Guam, and the private sector, Alcantara has also devoted his life to uplifting Guam’s sports communities especially baseball and softball.

“We are pleased to welcome Roque Alcantara to our Administration. On and off the field, he is a team player and a proven leader. With nearly three decades of experience in construction, contract management and compliance, grant writing, and quality assurance, he knows how to get a project from the paper to the pavement and this will be critical as we work to not only improve and maintain our inventory of parks, pools, and beaches, but also create more recreational projects for our people and our visitors,” the governor stated in Wednesday's press release.

Aguon and O’Mallan

Aguon has served DPHSS for over 30 years, including the Bureau of Social Services Administration, Bureau of Communicable Disease Control, Bureau of Community Health, and Bureau of Family Health and Nursing Services.

“Terry Aguon brings with him a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and more importantly, passion for helping at-risk populations, including cancer patients, those afflicted with HIV/AIDS, and our island’s foster children. As a licensed foster parent and active community member, he demonstrates excellent character and empathy which we not only admire, but will assist DPHSS through the many challenges it faces,” the governor stated in the release.

O’Mallan was named to help lead Public Health alongside fellow deputy director Lori Duenas and then director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey. O’Mallan’s responsibility, which Aguon will take on, is to lead the social services division.