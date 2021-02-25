Adelup announces three new appointments

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced three new appointments, including someone to handle social media for her office, a Department of Administration deputy director, and a new policy director.

Logan Reyes, whose title is digital engagement manager, is a digital marketing professional with more than 10 years of experience. Reyes will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing digital engagement strategies to improve the distribution of information in digital channels like social media.

Bernadine Gines will serve as deputy director of the Department of Administration. Gines has over 25 years of human resources management experience, both in the private sector and government, according to Adelup. She has a background in employee relations, recruitment, compliance and regulations, employment benefits, budget managing, training programs, and union labor relations. Most recently, Gines served as the Census Office Manager for the 2020 Guam Census and led efforts to complete the decennial contract with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rikki Orsini will serve as the governor’s policy director. Orsini has public policy experience as a former senior policy advisor who has helped execute policy agendas for several legislative committees and offices in the 36th, 35th, 34th, 33rd, and 32nd Guam Legislatures, Adelup stated. Orsini is especially adept in policy development and drafting. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Guam.

“While we have made tremendous progress with protecting the health of our people, we must begin the long road to recovery. That is why Josh and I have enhanced our team to help us not only navigate these new challenges but to embrace the opportunities before us. Each of them possesses the skills, knowledge, and experience to help my Administration continue our mission to rebuild a better Guam,” said Governor Leon Guerrero.