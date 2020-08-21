Adelup: Aug. 29 primary election will proceed

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is allowing the Aug. 29 primary election to proceed, according to Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The Guam Election Commission, however, may consider a delay, Paco-San Agustin said.

GEC has not issued further statements other than announcing on Thursday night the suspension of early voting "until further notice."

Guam is on a weeklong stay-at-home order from the governor because of a surge in COVID-19 positive cases the past few weeks, including a record-high 105 confirmed positive tests in a single day Thursday.

More than 2,000 of Guam's 54,700 registered voters have availed of the in-office absentee voting at GEC since July 30.

Earlier, senators killed a bill that would have canceled the Aug. 29 primary election. There are a lot of uncontested races, and the proposed cancellation of the primary election would have allowed all candidates to advance to the general election instead.

Senators instead passed an expanded early voting bill that became law, allowing people to proceed to GEC by appointment or walk-in from July 30 to Aug. 28, and therefore avoid the Aug. 29 crowd and lines and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

By the time Guam emerges from a one-week partial lockdown, it will be the Aug. 29 primary election.

This story is developing.