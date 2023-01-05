Adelup: Cabinet and senior staff sworn in

Members of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's Cabinet and senior staff were sworn in Tuesday morning following a flag-raising ceremony at Adelup.

“I am the most privileged and most honored governor to have all of you in my Cabinet. And I ask you to, again, go out there, work with your employees, give them the respect and the dignity and the honor and the importance because it is through them that you will also be successful,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated at the ceremony.

Leon Guerrero added that she and the lieutenant governor have been fair, compassionate, generous and kind leaders who will work together to obtain resources for agency heads, adding that they have been working closely with federal partners.

The governor also thanked Joint Region Marianas commander, Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, for his cooperation and the relationship they have established.

“One of my biggest concerns is, of course, our security of our island. … One of my biggest worries is how do we protect our civilians in times of threats,” Leon Guerrero said.

“I'll tell you, our relationship with the military has given me a lot of confidence, but they do know that they should also respect our culture, our environment, our land, our people and our island. And that I know they have done, as far as I know, in my term in the last four years. Again, the next four years is going to be hard and challenging, but I know you guys will not shy away from hard work. … Let's once more move our island forward in these next four years,” the governor added.