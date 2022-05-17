Adelup 'cannot comment' on allegations against Brennan

Adelup isn't commenting on allegations of discrimination and other complaints against Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan. The governor's Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor's office "cannot comment on matters raised in the ongoing dispute before the (Civil Service Commission)."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brennan terminated Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense planner Leo Espia in late April over security concerns involving his use of a server and private emails, but Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves said Brennan did not have the authority to terminate. That falls on the OCD administrator, Esteves argued.

The termination appeal is now before the CSC, but the matter has brought to light criticisms of Brennan's leadership style.

Reports from other government employees submitted by Esteves, in a request to revoke Espia's termination, alleged that the homeland security advisor undermined or intimidated employees, discriminated against Filipino workers, showed favoritism and committed other causes of concern.

Brennan has not commented on the allegations. She previously worked as director of the Department of Corrections, where she also received criticism over working conditions at the prison.

The Guam Daily Post asked Adelup whether the governor was aware of the allegations against Brennan in her current role as homeland security advisor, whether the governor has spoken to Brennan or Esteves about the situation at GHS/OCD, and what would the governor do about the allegations and concerns levied against Brennan.

While there was no comment about these matters, Paco-San Agustin did say that with Esteves presently on military leave, he is not acting as administrator for OCD.

"Upon completion of his military training, he may resume his duties as administrator of the Office of Civil Defense," she said.