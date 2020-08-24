Adelup is in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine how a change in quarantine recommendations may impact Guam's "approach to best protect Guam," according to Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The CDC recently removed a 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers returning from international destinations or COVID-19 hot spots, according to national media reports. The current guidance notes, however, that some state, territorial and local governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing and quarantine requirements, and advises travelers to follow these restrictions.

"It is important to note that although the CDC provides guidance, it is ultimately up to the states and territories to implement regulations that are best suited and most appropriate for their community," Paco-San Agustin said.

While the government consults with CDC, quarantine protocols on Guam remain in effect.

Consolidating facilities

The Guam National Guard, in coordination with the Department of Public Works, is working to consolidate the government of Guam's three designated quarantine facilities to the Dusit Beach Resort, formerly known as the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort.

The new facility will provide the minimum 300-room capacity needed to sustain quarantine operations with the capacity to expand to as many as 600 rooms, the Joint Information Center announced.

Effective Sunday, all incoming passengers were processed into the Dusit Beach Resort.

The process of transferring individuals from their original quarantine facility locations to the Dusit Beach Resort began over the weekend and is currently ongoing, according to JIC.

Individuals scheduled for release from their quarantine on Monday remain at their current quarantine facility.

Adelup posted photographs of Guam Guard quarantine operations at the Dusit Beach Resort, including photographs of the governor appearing to tour the facility.

"To better utilize our resources and improve our efficiency, we have consolidated our quarantine facilities," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated, in part, on the Facebook post. "A single quarantine facility allows for better case management and service for those in quarantine."

To date, there are 256 individuals occupying 191 rooms in the current three government-designated facilities: Wyndham Garden, Oceanview Garden Court and Bayview Hotel.

The consolidation of facilities was expected to be complete by Monday evening.

The Dusit Beach Resort will be paid $200,000 for 30 days, according to Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves.