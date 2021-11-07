The governor is celebrating the House vote on the Biden Infrastructure Bill, which would expand Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid for residents of Guam and other U.S. territories.

The measure, which House lawmakers adopted late Friday, is on its way to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

“We commend the Democratic leadership on this success, and we thank both parties for making this historic investment that lays the foundation for continued growth and development both nationally and locally,” the governor stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I also want to thank Chairman Raul Grijalva of the House Natural Resources who has yet again proven his commitment to Guam and the territories. Since the bill’s inception and also on my last trip to Washington, D.C., we have been in close communication on the bill’s progress, particularly on the inclusion of infrastructure funding specifically for the U.S. territories. By his leadership, funding for the territories is in the final bill making its way to President Biden.”

The bipartisan 228-to-206 vote marked the final milestone for the first of two pieces in the president’s sprawling economic agenda. The roughly $1.2 trillion measure aims to improve the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, overcoming their own internecine divides to secure a long-sought burst in federal investment and deliver Biden a major legislative win, The Washington Post reported.

The $1.2 trillion measure is seen as a delivery on Biden’s 2020 campaign pledge to rejuvenate the economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and “build back better,” The Washington Post reported.