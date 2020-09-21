Adelup: Clarification does not change 14-day quarantine

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Sunday released an executive order clarifying the quarantine rules, but it does not change the 14-day quarantine unless a traveler gets a court order to be released early.

Several Guam residents have been released sooner than the 14-day quarantine from government sites over the past several days after they won Superior Court of Guam orders to be freed from the government facility.

For the government of Guam, the new executive order and the court orders for specific travelers do not change the number of days people are to be in quarantine, governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Sunday.

"We haven't changed anything operationally," she said.

"Because the power to quarantine relies on a broad framework of Organic and statutory authorities, we want to make clear that we have available every legal tool in the toolbox and are not limited to utilization of a singular provision to the exclusion of any other," the governor's spokeswoman said. "COVID-19 ... was brought here by travelers. One hundred and one times since March a person tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. That's thousands of people saved from infection, dozens not hospitalized, and fewer moments of silence."

The latest executive order states: "Travelers to and individuals already in Guam, including residents and nonresidents, may be subject to quarantine and isolation pursuant to the laws of Guam. Such quarantine and isolation may occur in government qualified facilities," Executive Order 2020-03 states.

The order follows several court rulings that allowed specific petitions filed on behalf of individual Guam residents and family members to quarantine at home instead of at government facilities.

In the first case brought against the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte noted the government disregarded a family's fundamental civil liberties and left quarantined individuals "in the dark" about their due process rights, according to the judge's decision. The judge said travelers in quarantine should be notified they have the right to petition the court for release.

Paco-San Agustin said the new executive order "makes clear that our quarantine and isolation procedures rely on authorities set out in 19604 and 19605 rather than in 3333," she stated.

The executive order doesn't specify those two provisions of Guam law, however. The Guam Daily Post asked why it wouldn't name the provisions if the goal is to clarify.

Title 10, Chapter 19, § 3333, discusses restricting entry into Guam to anyone who has been in an "affected jurisdiction" for more than a week "and do not possess a recognized and certified document that attests that they have been tested for the specific disease and determined not to be infected." Also, anyone without the proper documentation can be quarantined.

Title 10, subsection 19604, authorizes the government to isolate or quarantine an individual or groups of people during a public health emergency.

It also states that "isolation and quarantine must be by the least restrictive means necessary to prevent the spread of a contagious or possibly contagious disease to others, and may include, but are not limited to, confinement to private homes or other private and public premises."

Subsection 19605 relates to the procedures of the isolation and quarantine, including "temporary isolation and quarantine without notice."

"The public health authority may temporarily isolate or quarantine an individual, or groups of individuals, through a written directive if delay in imposing the isolation or quarantine would significantly jeopardize the public health authority's ability to prevent or limit the transmission of a contagious or possibly contagious disease to others," the provision states.

The provision also requires Public Health to petition the court authorizing continued isolation or quarantine.