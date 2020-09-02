Adelup is "deeply concerned" about cuts to public health, education and safety funding as passed in the $950 million fiscal year 2021 budget bill, according to the Office of the Governor. Adelup is reviewing the measure.

There is a $10 million difference between the governor's revenue projections and what the Office of Finance and Budget projects will be collected in fiscal 2021, which starts Oct. 1.

The governor, in a press conference Monday, said she expects additional federal government assistance and military spending to help boost the economy and GovGuam spending.

With the $10 million difference, senators had to cut from various areas of the budget, including vacant positions. Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations committee chairman, said all government positions currently filled are funded, which means there will be no furloughs in spite of the reduced budget numbers.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to decide whether to sign it into law.

"We are deeply concerned by the dangerous and drastic budget cuts to public health during a global pandemic. Of equal concern are cuts to public education, public safety, and other health-related programs, as our community continues to combat COVID-19," the Adelup release stated.

"While cuts to government spending are just, we are less safe and less secure when we cut with a hatchet instead of a scalpel," it added.

Lawmakers passed the budget bill about two hours before midnight Monday, just enough to meet the Aug. 31 deadline mandated in law.

"We should all be horrified that public health was not the priority of the original bill in the middle of a pandemic," health committee oversight chairwoman Sen. Therese Terlaje stated after the bill's passage.

Terlaje, however, voted to pass the bill, and she said in her statements that lawmakers did their part to try and fill gaps in funding health priorities.

Initially, the budget cut about $13 million in operations from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and did not appropriate enough local match requirements to take full advantage of federal Medicaid funding.

Terlaje said she and her colleagues were able to fully fund Medicaid through amendments and restored about $1.4 million to Public Health operations.

Guam Memorial Hospital will be receiving $750,000 more in fiscal 2020, and is authorized to hire nurses and respiratory therapists. GMH will also be paid $2.8 million for services provided to the Department of Corrections, according to the release.

Only two lawmakers voted against the budget – Sens. James Moylan and Régine Biscoe Lee.

Lee, in a release following Monday's vote, stated the bill shortchanges critical agencies "far too much."

Early in budget discussions, Lee attempted to pass an amendment to increase the adopted withholding tax revenues by $4.6 million. The attempt failed.

In her statements Monday night, she stated she tried to direct money into areas of public health, education and safety, but her colleagues were skeptical about raising revenue projections.

Other senators offer perspectives

Moylan said he voted no despite the inclusion of amendments he favored, in consideration of where the economy is heading.

"Our tourism market is at least another year or two away from getting back to where we want it to be, thus we will see a dent with various tax collections. Likewise, I still believe there are several 'wants' in the legislation which need to be trimmed away, so that the focus can be on critical 'needs,'" Moylan said.

Sen. Wil Castro said he voted for the budget because it takes into consideration a fragile economy and the uncertainty of sustained federal relief.

Sen. Telo Taitague, the minority leader, said the budget is not as conservative as she wanted, but the Legislature isn't prohibited from making additional cuts as needed.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said the budget is far from perfect – something repeated by several fellow lawmakers – and critical agencies will be shortchanged when they are needed most.

It is better to under-spend and supplement agencies later than rather than place more debt on taxpayers, she added.

Sen. Mary Camacho Torres, said she knew lawmakers would need to adjust spending while shoring up critical agencies this fiscal year, as the pandemic means the government could not carry on as normal.

Sen. Jose Terlaje said he wished funding caps could be lifted for public health and safety, which need more resources during the pandemic.

Sen. Sabina Perez said Guam will have to closely monitor revenue projections, but the largest variables will be the continuation of federal funds that have helped mitigate the economic downturn.

Sen. Kelly Marsh said the budget makes clearer the work needed to reenvision the economy.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chairman, said the reality of the economy requires a tightening of the government's financial belt, and that the budget wasn't easy to create due to projected revenue shortfalls next fiscal year.