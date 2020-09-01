Adelup concerned by "drastic and dangerous cuts" in budget bill

Adelup is "deeply concerned" by cuts to public health, education and safety as passed in the fiscal year 2021 budget bill, states a press release from the Office of the Governor. The governor's office is reviewing the measure and will address concerns as they come.

There is a $10 million difference between the governor's revenue projections and what the Office of Finance and Budget projects will be collected in fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1. The governor, in a press conference with her fiscal team yesterday, said they expect additional federal government help and military spending to help boost the economy — and with it government revenues — particularly in light of the lack of stalled tourism economy, which is one of the main pillars of the island's economy.

With a $10 million variance in revenues, senators had to cut from various areas of the budget, including vacant positions. Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations committee chairman, said all government positions currently filled are funded, which means no furloughs in spite of the reduced budget numbers.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to act on the measure.

"We are deeply concerned by the dangerous and drastic budget cuts to Public Health during a global pandemic. Of equal concern are cuts to public education, public safety, and other health-related programs, as our community continues to combat COVID-19," the Adelup release stated.

"That said, our fiscal team is reviewing the budget as passed, and we will address other concerns as they become apparent. While cuts to government spending are just, we are less safe and less secure when we cut with a hatchet instead of a scalpel."

Lawmakers passed the budget bill about two hours before midnight Monday, just enough to meet the Aug. 31 deadline laid out in law.

The fiscal 2021 budget contains about $66 million in spending cuts across the board compared to the current year's budget, according to health oversight chairwoman Sen. Therese Terlaje.

"We should all be horrified that Public Health was not the priority of the original bill in the middle of a pandemic," she stated after the bill's passage.

Terlaje, however, voted to pass the bill, and she noted in her statements that lawmakers did their part to try and fill gaps in funding health priorities.

Initially, the budget cut about $13 million in operations from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and did not appropriate enough local match requirements to take full advantage of federal Medicaid funding.

Terlaje said she and her colleagues were able to fully fund Medicaid through amendments and restored about $1.4 million to Public Health operations.

Lawmakers also removed earmarks from all other Public Health funds, granting the department additional flexibility and leaving Public Health overall short of fiscal 2020 appropriations by $2.1 million, according to Terlaje.

The senator attempted to include an amendment dedicating up to $6 million from quarterly excess revenue to Public Health but this failed during budget talks.

Additional funding sources will have to be sought during the year and faith will need to be placed on the governor to use her transfer authority to address the remaining $11 million shortfall in Public Health operations, Terlaje's release stated.

The Guam Memorial Hospital will be receiving $750,000 more in fiscal 2020, and is authorized to hire nurses and respiratory therapist without limitation. GMH will also be paid $2.8 million for services provided to the Department of Corrections, according to the release.

Only two lawmakers voted against the budget - Sens. James Moylan and Regine Biscoe Lee.

Lee, in a release following Monday's vote, stated that the bill shortchanges critical agencies "far too much."

Early in budget discussions, Lee attempted to pass an amendment to increase the adopted withholding tax revenues by $4.6 million. This failed, however.

She alluded to that in her statements Monday night, stating she tried to direct money into areas of public health, education and safety, but her colleagues were skeptical about raising revenue projections.

"Although I'm grateful other amendments I proffered were adopted, this measure still does not address these fundamental shortfalls," Lee stated in her release. "This pandemic is getting worse, not better. The budget bill did not go far enough to protect lives and I could not vote for it in good conscience."