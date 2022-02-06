Adelup confirms teachers will see a raise once pay study is finalized and issued

Public school teachers will see a raise as soon as the recommendations of the educator pay study are finalized and issued.

But, the study is still in its infancy stage and may take some time.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez in January said they were trying to determine how much the educator pay adjustment would be. That recommendation would be provided to the Department of Administration.

“The Department of Administration has been tasked to update the pay of those charged with the greatest responsibilities of our government. The adjustments made to date for nurses and law enforcement officers have taken a considerable amount of time, and now our resources are focused on the educator pay plan,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in a letter addressed to the Guam Federation of Teachers on Feb. 3.

The Educator Classification, Compensation and Benefits Study is the first step in getting teachers the raise they deserve.

“As we discussed with the superintendent of education, we intend to implement the recommendations of the study as soon as they are finalized and issued. Guam’s educators are some of the finest in the nation. In addition to carrying out their expected duties, they have gone above and beyond to provide the most quality education to our students,” Tenorio said.

He noted teachers' power to transform the next generation and secure a prosperous future for Guam. However, he was not able to provide further information on the status of the study.

GFT Vice President Sanjay Sharma asked the governor, on Jan. 27, for an update on the progress of the study and a timetable to submit the plan to the Guam Legislature - or if there’s an alternate plan for implementation.

Guam public school teachers are among the third lowest paid in the nation. Sanjay noted that, according to the Economic Policy Institute, across the nation teachers earn 11% less on average than other comparable workers in every state.

“As you can imagine, the educators in Guam do much worse in terms of pay,” Sharma said.

GovGuam teachers on average earn $43,992 a year.

At any given time GDOE officials noted that there are 50 to 70 teacher vacancies.

Support staff

“Any raise given to educators must not forget the backbone of our schools, the support staff: clerks, school aides, cafeteria workers, substitutes and other occupations that keep education running are vital to the education system,” Sharma said.

GFT pushed for inclusion of support staff in the pay study noting that support staff salaries remain noncompetitive.

In December, GDOE held a job fair to fill more than 300 vacant positions including one-to-one school aides, community program aides, and on-call substitutes. The job fair resulted in 150 hires.

“A raise for educators is great and much needed, but a comparable raise for the support staff needs to ensue simultaneously,” Sharma said.

However, Tenorio, in his response, did not mention support staff, nor was there any indication that they would be included in the pay study.