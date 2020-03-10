Adelup: COVID-19 test kits arrive

Adelup sent the following information in a press release Tuesday night:

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services received test kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The test kits will be used to conduct diagnostic testing of the virus that causes COVID-19. Back in February, CDC began its initial shipment of COVID-19 test kits. Guam was set to receive these test kits, however they were immediately recalled due to inconclusive results.

Testing for COVID-19 will be available on Guam once validation of the test kits is completed. Validation ensures the quality, reliability, and consistency of analytical results. The validation process is currently underway at GPHL. Once validation is complete, GPHL will make testing immediately available; GPHL anticipates testing to commence before the end of the month.

On March 4, the CDC broadened its criteria for evaluating PUIs for COVID-19 as access to COVID-19 testing expands to more locations. COVID-19 testing for PUIs in Guam is available through the Hawaii State Laboratories Division (HSLD) and DPHSS will follow all guidelines and criteria set by HSLD for COVID-19 testing of PUIs until the GPHL can begin testing. DPHSS is currently developing testing guidelines for PUIs in collaboration with local partners for when testing becomes available on Guam. Until then, providers should refer to the most recent Physicians Alert for guidelines on accessing testing at HSLD.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

Earlier this week, the Philippines declared a health emergency after more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. According to the U.S. State Department, a Level 2 advisory for travel to the Philippines remains in place. Travelers are advised to exercise increased caution.

Take Precautions Now: Prevent the Spread of All Respiratory Illnesses

The potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, globally, nationally, and to our island. Individual risk is dependent on exposure. Everyone in our community can take steps now to prepare for this emerging public health threat by doing everyday preventative measures:

It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.