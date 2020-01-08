Del. Michael San Nicolas’ comments on local efforts to pay war claims received some harsh responses from the governor's office and even the Legislature.

“We will not ask any survivor to wait one more day than necessary,” noted a statement from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

“The federal reassignment of claims process is already part of federal law. That is the process by which we will be repaid. Whatever influence Guam may have in Washington, D.C., we hope it will be used to help this process, not hurt it."

For months, there’s been a political tit-for-tat as Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Wil Castro and Amanda Shelton worked with the governor to pay reparations to World War II survivors. Their effort followed San Nicolas’ effort in Washington to fix a technical error in former Del. Madeleine Bordallo’s war claims legislation that would use Section 30 money to pay Guam’s war survivors reparations.

In a press release sent out on the same day of San Nicolas’ address, it was announced that Castro would be running for Guam’s delegate seat in Congress as the Republican nominee.

During his speech, San Nicolas was critical of local elected officials’ efforts to pay war claims outside of what already was outlined in the federal process, which required a technical fix to allow war claims to be paid out. According to Adelup, about $23 million in Section 30 money already has been set aside for war claims. Additionally, Adelup has identified about $14 million in local general funds.

Adelup and the speaker’s efforts rely on a memorandum of agreement between Guam and the federal government but the agreement hadn’t been approved as of Tuesday. The governor said she is very confident there will be an agreement soon that could allow the mix of local and federal dollars to be paid out as soon as the end of January.

The delegate shared his doubts that such an agreement will be approved by officials in Washington.

“In light of all the challenges we had to overcome to pass HR 1365 in the House, it is very plain from my perspective that any alternative attempt to pass a federal measure to reimburse local expenditures is not going to succeed,” he said. “Members of Congress will scoff at the idea of expending federal monies to reimburse a single district's choice to expend its own local funds, and no member of Congress will support such an undertaking as it would open the door for every single state and every single district to try to angle federal reimbursements for their own spending decisions. That will never happen, and to attempt it in the Congress would evaporate the credibility and goodwill we have earned in pursuit of something that is certain to fail.”

San Nicolas instead proposed repealing the local war claims law and focusing on getting the federal legislation HR 1365 passed. Meanwhile, he recommended using the locally identified funding to help the 9,000-plus people who have been waiting “for almost 25 years” for Chamorro Land Trust properties.

The governor's office responded: "No one should pit Chamoru Land Trust recipients against the manåmko’. We are all better than that.”

Senators' response

Several senators weren’t so sure about San Nicolas’ proposed option – though most who spoke to The Guam Daily Post said they support the federal legislation.

“I certainly support his move to get war claims passed in the Senate,” Sen. Clynt Ridgell stated, but he wasn’t sure about repealing what was Bill 181, which is now public law. “I don’t know if we’ll do that or not. Something to think about, he had a proposal to use the funding instead for Chamorro Land Trust, but we’ll have to see how that would work.”

When asked, Sen. Therese Terlaje said: “I appreciate his work that he is doing on war claims. I also appreciate that he brought up Agent Orange,” she said, saying both issues are among those that would benefit people on Guam and the “sooner we can get them done the better.”

Sen. Mary Torres said her concern with Bill 181 was trying to get a better understanding of the ramifications of passing a local bill when the federal bill was underway: “That was my concern with Bill 181. What exactly are we talking about, what is the mechanism, so until the two can be reconciled I have to yield to him and his efforts with HR 1365. … It is after all a claim against the federal government.”

Torres said she didn’t believe San Nicolas was pointing fingers at anyone necessarily. “I think we have to understand what we’re doing and what our actions are and the consequences of them.”

Sen. Telo Taitague was critical of the delegate, saying: “It is unfortunate that Del. San Nicolas tells us to put politics aside when he clearly doesn’t intend to follow his own advice. For instance, he waited so long to lobby U.S. senators to act on H.R. 1365. This is why the Legislature and Adelup, despite some reservations, moved swiftly last month to pass Bill 181 so that war claims can be paid as quickly as any process can provide. Moving forward, it’s critical for the delegate to get the U.S. Senate on board with H.R. 1365 so that all adjudicated war claims can be paid soon.”

Taitague added that she had hoped to hear more about the delegate’s effort on Medicaid and other issues that impact the local community but require federal action.

Adelup shared Taitague’s hopes of San Nicolas’ attention being focused on other current issues.

“With so many of Guam’s sons and daughters deployed to a region of the world in the midst of escalating conflict with Iran, we hoped for an update on how this conflict might impact them, their families, and loved ones,” the governor and lieutenant governor noted. “Beyond the back and forth of politics, we still need Medicaid coverage for our Micronesian brothers and sisters and fairer treatment in the way Medicaid reimbursement rates are calculated compared to other places in the country. We did not hear how he plans to fight for a permanent solution for the people of Guam. In the new year, we hope for progress. Let’s work together for the good of our people.”