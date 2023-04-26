Adelup defends raises

The Office of the Governor is defending recent pay adjustments awarded to certain staffers, special assistants and cabinet officials, stating that "results speak louder than rhetoric."

Pay raises at the governor's office amounted to $15,484 per pay period, or about $402,584 for the full year, and were effective from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. Raises included a $15,000 annual pay bump to the governor's chief of staff and thousands of dollars in raises for other officials.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn and Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson were each approved for about $20,000 in pay adjustment to their annual salaries, made effective to the start of January. Each director's salary was bumped up to about $121,800.

When reached for clarification Tuesday afternoon, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, said she was verifying whether other members of the governor's Cabinet were given raises since January.

Although they weren't named, Adelup stated in its release that two of the governor's directors "who are at the center of political attacks by lawmakers" are responsible for the governor's fiscal policy and cash management on a daily basis.

"Not only has this administration’s fiscal policies resulted in eliminating the deficit in 2021 during the worst public health and economic crisis of our lifetime, it has also resulted in creating multiple surpluses. ... For fiscal year 2022, there was a significant excess of collections over revenue projections and the Legislature has amended the budget for FY 2023 in only the second quarter of this fiscal year to adopt higher revenue levels and to increase appropriations," Adelup stated.

"This cash management has resulted in the payment of tax refunds faster than any prior administration," the release added.

Adelup noted that other administrations and Legislatures have awarded raises to unclassified employees, but the difference now is that Leon Guerrero is giving raises at a time of "unprecedented fiscal strength" within the government of Guam.

"The difference is Gov. Leon Guerrero also adopted a General Pay Plan to ensure that employees across the board get the pay that they deserve - pay that is warranted by results," Adelup stated.

"We can always do better. And there will always be urgent problems that demand our attention, but if serving our government means you can’t ever get a raise, no matter what you accomplish, then we are truly making this about politics rather than performance," Adelup added in the release.