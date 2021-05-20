Adelup: Deficit reduced

More than $46 million in General Fund surplus from fiscal year 2020 has reduced the government of Guam accumulated deficit to about $1.5 million, according to Adelup. The announcement follows a report last year, in which administration officials stated the accumulated deficit of $83 million had been reduced by about $35.6 million thanks to an increase in net assets and a decrease in liabilities.

"As I stated in my first year in office, our island was in a period of transition. Whatever conditions our administration inherited, we promised to move forward. To almost completely eliminate the deficit of over $83 million is a direct result of our commitment to fiscal discipline," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a release.

But while Adelup celebrated the announcement, the concern for Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin is in identifying how surpluses translate into addressing outstanding vendor and employee payables as well as other government obligations.

"I never got it in 2019. I don't expect to get it in 2020," San Agustin said. "So what we're doing is we're just trying to work out making sure we don't propose an appropriation that exceeds realistic revenue projections."

In September 2020, shortly after learning of the fiscal 2019 surplus and deficit reduction, San Agustin wrote to the governor seeking a breakdown of surplus payments, amounts paid, the age of the obligation and other related information.

A listing was not provided but the governor responded, stating that she believed the request was "based on a misunderstanding" of applicable accounting principles.

"A reported surplus in the General Fund report of government funds does not arise solely by reducing or paying down vendor payables," the governor wrote. "Edward Birn, director the Department of Administration presented a schedule, dated Aug. 10, 2020, which demonstrated that the surplus reported in the General Fund was represented by changes in several categories of assets and liabilities, not just vendor payables."

Identifying specific vendors paid cannot be done because it is impossible to attach any specific vendor payment to a specific cash source flowing through GovGuam coffers on a daily basis, she added.

Budget talks

At this time, the Legislature is proceeding with budget discussions as it prepares to draft the annual appropriations. Guam Community College and the University of Guam were the first to appear before lawmakers this week. GCC reported it had about $112,500 plus benefits in merit bonuses outstanding that have been accruing since 2015.

"That's a deficit," San Agustin said.

Left without the accounting he wanted, San Agustin said he could "only drum up the beat so much" and opted to work with agencies on their specific needs, with the hope of matching appropriations with projected revenues and addressing any outstanding obligations.

The senator said they are considering legislation to adjust how surpluses are spent, with priority placed on employee payables.

'We're going to have a major reality check'

Fiscal 2020 concluded with about $19 million in excess of GovGuam's budget for the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That contributed to the $46 million surplus reported Wednesday, as did reduced local expenses, with GovGuam maximizing the use of federal funding where local moneys might have been spent.

Legislative Minority Leader Sen. Chris Duenas attributed the deficit reduction to a combination of fiscal discipline from the Legislature and a massive federal infusion, including stimulus and unemployment aid, but warned that everyone should be cognizant of the "sober reality" coming.

"Right now, we have to be concerned going into the future, because now we are sunsetting on the most important part of what I think has been holding our economy up and afloat with tourism being at virtually zero, which is that FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) and PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance), which in September will no longer exist," Duenas said. "Without tourism returning any time in the near future, and with those benefits being lost to those unemployed, we're going to have a major reality check."

"I really believe that without tourism returning in great numbers very soon, we're going to realize that jobs are going to be hard to get and we're going to struggle. ... I think the bright spot is we continue to have massive federal spending. We have to take advantage of every job opportunity when it comes to the construction industry," he said.

Duenas applauded anyone conducting workforce training in support of construction, but added that at some point, GovGuam should realize it needs to completely open the economy, ending public health emergency declarations moving forward.