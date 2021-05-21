Adelup, delegate differ on $600M ARP fund status

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said submission of a spending plan is not a requirement to receive more than $600 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated for it, but Del. Michael San Nicolas said non-submission of a plan may well be one of the reasons why Guam has not gotten its money yet.

San Nicolas, at the same time, said he would get guidance from local government officials on whether they're open to using a portion of the ARP funds to set up a Guam unemployment insurance program trust.

"That could be something that we explore," he said, adding it could "make financial sense for everybody at the table. But I don't want to initiate the conversation if it's going to be dead on arrival or not even have any kind of traction locally."

The federal government allocated more than $1 billion for Guam in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding, and local officials said earlier they would look into developing Guam's own unemployment insurance program.

As of Thursday, Guam had yet to get its share of the ARP money of approximately $600 million, while the CNMI announced they got their $481.8 million on Monday.

"Submission of a spending plan is not a requirement for receipt of the American Rescue Plan funds," according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

As for the delay, she said, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn submitted an inquiry to the Treasury Department earlier this week.

"We've yet to receive a response," she said.

Extrapolations

San Nicolas, during a press briefing hosted by Sen. James Moylan, said either Guam has not submitted its spending plan yet or it already did but the Treasury may have some concerns.

That may include the governor's plan to use $300 million to build a new hospital, which the delegate said may not be aligned with the Treasury's program guidance.

Another possible reason, the delegate said, is that Guam is still trying to clarify whether it can indeed use the ARP money to build a new hospital before submitting the final plan.

The delegate said he's also trying to request information as to why Guam still has not received its share of the ARP funds. At this point, he said, these are all extrapolations but added that "it's obvious something's happening out there."

"But if the hospital goal is holding back everything else, segment that. Let's do everything else that we know can get approval," he said.

Initiatives

Moylan on Thursday hosted the virtual discussion on his six economic recovery initiatives, which he proposes to be funded using anticipated money from the ARP.

During a question-and-answer session, Moylan said the six initiatives would cost nearly $100 million, including a grant program for private sector employers to be able to hire pandemic-displaced workers and a business startup incentive of up to $25,000 for new small businesses.

Moylan is also proposing to increase the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act payments, from $800 to $1,000 for individuals, and from $1,600 to $2,000 for joint filers.

The senator invited San Nicolas to join the discussions. San Nicolas made recommendations, including narrowing the focus on the tourism, travel and hospitality industry, to more specifically align with the Treasury's guidance on the use of the ARP money.

"Our primary question was whether the ARP funds could indeed be utilized to fund these programs, and for the most part it seemed that most of these measures are indeed qualified," Moylan said.

Sen. Tony Ada, among the cosponsors of Moylan's "Let's Get Guam Moving" initiatives, along with Sen. Chris Duenas, also joined the discussion.

The initiatives also include a $500 debit card to spur spending at local establishments, and relief efforts to help families with their utilities and home rentals.

Ignoring the cliff

San Nicolas said "there's so much merit" to Moylan's proposals that "it's grossly irresponsible for us not to try and consider it."

"I can only conclude at this point that there is political or personal, or both, (at play)," San Nicolas said.

The Legislature at the very least should hold public hearings on these bills, he said.

San Nicolas said he thinks "everyone is ignoring that cliff," which is the end of PUA on Sept. 4.

"If we have bills like these that have been sitting around for a month that could have been vetted and explained and rolled out and then funding had already been mobilized, then we'd be doing what we're supposed to be doing on our end," he said. "But we can't not do anything and then just let that cliff come closer and closer, because in the end it's gonna be the people and it's gonna be this island that's going to suffer. I'm a little perturbed."