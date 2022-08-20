Adelup delivers $18.3M in rental aid

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration is reminding residents there is still time to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program before the close of Cycle 4 on Aug. 31.

The ERA Program temporarily paused accepting new applications to process those received, and has reopened the current application period, the governor’s office stated in a press release.

Some $18.3 million has been processed for those struggling to meet rent and utility obligations who are facing financial hardship.

“To date, our administration has delivered $18.3 million in rental and utility assistance to support over 4,000 households in need of the relief available through the ERA Program,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With more than $14 million distributed in rental and displacement aid, and over $4 million in utility assistance, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver relief and secure housing as we progress on the road to recovery.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Over 7,100 people in our community to date have sought and received assistance through the ERA Program, which continues to provide meaningful support to those in need of rental and utility relief,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “The deadline for ERA Cycle 4 is fast approaching, so we encourage those in need of financial aid to apply today at doa.guam.gov.”

According to the release, individuals may apply online at doa.guam.gov or pick up a hard copy application at the ERA office on the second floor of the ITC building in Tamuning or at the Government of Guam Relief Center on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

The release further states applicants can submit their pre-applications at the ERA Program office or at the Government of Guam Relief Center. ERA allocations are paid directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of renters. Combined assistance of rent, rent arrears, utility, and utility arrears is available for a maximum of 15 months incurred from March 2020 to present. Applicants who have not exhausted 15 months of assistance may be eligible for Continuance of Assistance. Prior-approved ERA recipients in need of additional assistance must submit a Continuance of Assistance Request Form, available at doa.guam.gov, to the ERA Program for assessment. The ERA Program closes Sept. 30.

For more information, residents may visit doa.guam.gov or contact the Guam ERA Program at ERA@doa.guam.gov or 671-638-4518/4519.