Adelup details new plan to pay $10M in war claims

More who withstood Guam’s Japanese occupation during World War II and the heirs of those who died during the conflict are slated to receive financial reparations for their suffering, this time funded by the local government.

On Tuesday, acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio submitted the administration's implementation plan to lawmakers, who approved opening a new, $10 million round of payouts earlier this year to compensate island residents who missed a filing deadline to receive federally funded war reparations.

Those who received federal payments are not eligible for the new program.

The proposal mirrors many of the payment amounts and processes from the congressional initiative, which finally materialized in 2016 after decades of local and federal efforts.

"As we prepare to celebrate the island’s patron saint and protectress, Santa Marian Kamalen, we must also take the time to recognize the historical significance of Dec. 8. On this day, 80 years ago, island Catholics were gathered in Mass when news spread of bombings that marked the start of the three-year Japanese occupation," said Tenorio, who is the acting governor while Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is on a trip.

The administration is committed, Tenorio said, "to working together with the Guam Legislature for our Greatest Generation and to provide reparations to potentially hundreds of additional claimants who would not have otherwise received them."

The plan would pay:

• $15,000: for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $12,000: for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $10,000: for those who suffered forced march or internment or hid to evade internment.

• $25,000: for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

Heirs of a “compensable Guam decedent” will be paid only once all approved applications for World War II survivors are paid, according to the implementation plan, which was submitted in the form of legislation for senators to adopt, amend or reject.

A new adjudication commission will review claims and will be under the administration of the Guam Museum. Adelup also is proposing to carve out upward of $500,000 to pay for costs associated with the museum’s involvement.

Like the federal program, how the claims for decedents will be distributed depends on the numbers of living heirs.

If the claimant has more than one sole surviving parent, spouse or child, the reparation will be divided, either:

• 50% to the spouse, then 50% divided equally, to the greatest extent possible, among all living children, or

• Divided equally among all living children when there is no surviving spouse, or

• Divided equally among both surviving parents, when no spouse or children are living.

Thirty days after the bill is enacted into law, applicants will have three months to submit an official affidavit describing the injuries and forced actions they experienced during the occupation.

Residents will have to swear the information is true under penalty of perjury.

Should the implementation plan be adopted as submitted, legal representatives assisting with these applicants would not be able to charge more than 1% of approved war claims.

Any charges above this amount are “unlawful and void,” the legislation states, and those who demand or receive more than the limit are subject to a $5,000 fine, one year in prison or both.