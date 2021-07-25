Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she is committed to funding the maintenance of effort requirement the Guam Department of Education must put forward to keep federal funding.

About $287 million of American Rescue Plan funding is headed straight for the island’s public schools, the third such education funding package.

In 2020, $41.5 million of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding under the Education Stabilization Fund I, was received by GDOE and a second wave of ESF-SEA funding provided $110 million earlier this year.

All three grants require a maintenance of effort, or MOE, to keep the funding. But there is already a shortfall of $5.1 million in meeting the MOE requirement of $207.9 million for fiscal year 2020 federal funds received. In addition, the MOE requirement for fiscal 2022 must also be identified.

Federal funds can be used to assist and support but can't replace local funding responsibilities. And without the required local maintenance of effort funds, Guam could lose out on federal grants or be made to repay them if they've already been received.

The governor’s Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin said, “We have been working with GDOE to ensure that the funds received are spent effectively and in accordance with the terms of the awards to both GDOE and the governor for education stabilization.”

She noted the conditions of the award.

“This administration is fully aware of this requirement and fully intends to ensure that it is met. The funds will have to be repaid if the maintenance of effort is not met, this is not an acceptable option for us,” Paco-San Agustin said.

The governor’s fiscal 2022 executive budget requests $226.58 million to be funded through the general fund, $28.6 million under the special fund, and a federal match of $5.39 million, for a total $260.57 million.

Public education miscellaneous appropriations showed $6.48 million appropriated from the general fund, and $5.99 million from the special fund for a total of $12.47 million.

“A condition of the award is the maintenance of effort requirement which requires that the level of funding provided for education remains at a certain level,” Paco-San Agustin said.

That level must remain at least 30% of the total budget based on the general fund and territorial education fund appropriations for education. Otherwise the federal funds could be taken away.

"If you look at the governor's budget submission you will see that the allocation for education has remained consistent with prior years in terms of the percentage of the total budget," she said.